Training Camp Notebook: Preseason Week 1 recaps

» The Patriots ran the ball a lot and they ran it effectively. Some of that might have had something to do with Philly's run defense, but it could be a harbinger of what's to come for New England's offense. Don't read too much into the split between Stevan Ridley and LeGarrette Blount -- it's likely that the latter won't be a huge fantasy factor in 2013. Yet it could be more proof that Bill Belchick wants to take some pressure off of Tom Brady.