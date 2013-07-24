Training Camp Notebook: Lots of RB battles brewing

Right now, the belief is that Kendall Hunter is still the backup of choice for Jim Harbaugh's offense. Last season, Hunter was second to Gore in carries and if the speculation comes to fruition, that could be the case again. Then again, one thing to keep in mind is how many carries end up in the hands of Colin Kaepernick. The QB was third last season with 63 attempts in 13 games -- meaning that number could go up this season.