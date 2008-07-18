Training camp is time for Dallas to put playoff loss in past

Anthony Henry vs. Adam Jones vs. Mike Jenkins: Henry had one of his best seasons as a pro last season, grabbing a career-high six interceptions, scoring a touchdown and finishing with 13 passes defensed in only 10 starts. Despite those numbers, the Cowboys still felt the need to bring in Jones and the rookie first-round pick Jenkins. With one of the game's best corners on the other side in Terence Newman, Henry knows the newcomers will battling him for a starting spot. He told the *Star-Telegram* that he would be open to a move to safety if the team decided it wanted to start Jones or Jenkins. This team is well established at almost every position and the starting corner spot opposite Newman may be the only one up for grabs in training camp. With teams likely to avoid throwing at Newman, whichever player wins the job will likely be put to the test early and often next season.