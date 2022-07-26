'Training Camp: Back Together Saturday' returns

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday coverage on NFL Network also features NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches across the league from the day's events, bringing fans and viewers closer to action.

NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Presented by Old Spice airs through Wednesday, Aug. 10 providing eight hours of live coverage beginning each day at 10 a.m. ET. Visit @NFLMedia for further details.

For Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, ESPN provides five hours of television coverage. The day begins with a three-hour live edition of NFL Live at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN before a second, two-hour edition airs at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Host Laura Rutledge anchors the coverage for both editions, with analysts in-studio. ESPN reporters stationed at training camps across the league will join the shows.

NFL teams will celebrate Back Together Saturday with club-led fan events and activations, such as player appearances, meet-and-greets, live entertainment, giveaways and much more. Whether fan fests feature youth flag football, celebrate military members and their families, or spotlight the league's international footprint, event programming will vary by club. Fans can check team websites and social media handles for more information.

Additionally, attendees who go to any of the Back Together Saturday events will have an opportunity to receive a custom club Back Together Saturday NFT. NFTs will be complimentary and limited to one per attendee claimable via a QR code displayed on-site.

Sponsoring Back Together Saturday for the first time, Wilson -- the official ball of the NFL -- is partnering with the league to enhance the fan experience and provide exciting on-site opportunities for event attendees. Wilson will provide each team with a custom metallic 'Duke' football to award a lucky fan, and in their hometown of Chicago they will bring their Airstream Pop-Up Shop out so Bears fans can personalize leather game balls and buy team gear.