'Training Camp: Back Together Saturday' returns

On Saturday, July 30, NFL teams will hold practice with club-led fan events for the second consecutive year for Back Together Saturday Presented by Wilson -- a continuing major tentpole NFL event.
Starting at 9 a.m. ET, NFL Network will provide 13 hours of live Training Camp: Back Together Saturday coverage with 50-plus on-air talents as teams across the league hit the field.
Below is a team-by-team breakdown of NFL Network's Training Camp: Back Together Saturday on-location coverage:
- Arizona Cardinals: Taylor Bisciotti and Bucky Brooks
- Atlanta Falcons: Steve Wyche
- Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Claybon, Scott Pioli and Garrett Downing (team correspondent)
- Buffalo Bills: Mike Garafolo, Michael Robinson and Maddy Glab (team correspondent)
- Carolina Panthers: Bridget Condon, Steve Smith Sr. and Thomas Davis
- Chicago Bears: Kimmi Chex and Kyle Brandt
- Cincinnati Bengals: Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, Adam Rank and Dan Hoard (team correspondent)
- Cleveland Browns: Omar Ruiz
- Dallas Cowboys: Chris Rose, LaDainian Tomlinson and Jane Slater
- Denver Broncos: Colleen Wolfe, Brian Baldinger and James Palmer
- Detroit Lions: Dannie Rogers (team correspondent)
- Green Bay Packers: Stacey Dales and Steve Mariucci
- Houston Texans: Deepi Sidhu (team correspondent)
- Indianapolis Colts: Rhett Lewis, DeAngelo Hall, Ian Rapoport and Larra Overton (team correspondent)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Sara Walsh and Ashlyn Sullivan (team correspondent)
- Kansas City Chiefs: Jeffri Chadiha
- Las Vegas Raiders: MJ Acosta-Ruiz, David Carr and Eddie Paskal (team correspondent)
- Los Angeles Chargers: Matt "Money" Smith and Daniel Jeremiah
- Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Siciliano and Maurice Jones-Drew
- Miami Dolphins: Cameron Wolfe
- Minnesota Vikings: Gabe Henderson (team correspondent)
- New England Patriots: Mike Giardi
- New Orleans Saints: Kayla Burton
- New York Giants: Shaun O'Hara and Madelyn Burke (team correspondent)
- New York Jets: Judy Battista
- Philadelphia Eagles: Marc Ross
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Craig Wolfley (team correspondent)
- San Francisco 49ers: Mike Yam and Lindsey Pallares (team correspondent)
- Seattle Seahawks: Cynthia Frelund and Jen Mueller (team correspondent)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Scott Hanson and Willie McGinest
- Tennessee Titans: Amie Wells (team correspondent)
- Washington Commanders: Julie Donaldson (team correspondent)
Training Camp: Back Together Saturday coverage on NFL Network also features NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches across the league from the day's events, bringing fans and viewers closer to action.
NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Presented by Old Spice airs through Wednesday, Aug. 10 providing eight hours of live coverage beginning each day at 10 a.m. ET. Visit @NFLMedia for further details.
For Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, ESPN provides five hours of television coverage. The day begins with a three-hour live edition of NFL Live at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN before a second, two-hour edition airs at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Host Laura Rutledge anchors the coverage for both editions, with analysts in-studio. ESPN reporters stationed at training camps across the league will join the shows.
NFL teams will celebrate Back Together Saturday with club-led fan events and activations, such as player appearances, meet-and-greets, live entertainment, giveaways and much more. Whether fan fests feature youth flag football, celebrate military members and their families, or spotlight the league's international footprint, event programming will vary by club. Fans can check team websites and social media handles for more information.
Additionally, attendees who go to any of the Back Together Saturday events will have an opportunity to receive a custom club Back Together Saturday NFT. NFTs will be complimentary and limited to one per attendee claimable via a QR code displayed on-site.
Sponsoring Back Together Saturday for the first time, Wilson -- the official ball of the NFL -- is partnering with the league to enhance the fan experience and provide exciting on-site opportunities for event attendees. Wilson will provide each team with a custom metallic 'Duke' football to award a lucky fan, and in their hometown of Chicago they will bring their Airstream Pop-Up Shop out so Bears fans can personalize leather game balls and buy team gear.
To purchase tickets for the 2022 NFL season, visit www.NFL.com/tickets.