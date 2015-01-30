Trainer tells what goes into game day meal for Super Bowl teams

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The New Orleans Times-Picayune examined the pre-game meal for the Super Bowl XLIX, which may determine their performance on gameday in today's column by trainer/nutritionist Mackie Shilstone.
- Pro Players Insiders reported that NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith discussed player health and safety issues during his annual press conference prior to Super Bowl XLIX.
- CSN New England reported that New England Patriots defensive lineman spoke out on concussions while meeting with reporters Thursday morning.
- Tech Times looked at the eye-tracking technology that has been developed for concussions by researchers at the New York Langone Medical Center.
- WHNS-TV in Greenville, South Carolina, reported on concussion research at Clemson University, focusing on social distortion.
- KPNX-TV in Phoenix reported on an area man who invented the FITGuard, a mouth guard that is embedded with a computer chip to sense hits and violent jerks.
- The Cronkite News Agency at Arizona State University reporteds that on the push to add a concussion awareness day in the state.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor