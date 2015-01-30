Trainer tells what goes into game day meal for Super Bowl teams

Published: Jan 30, 2015 at 04:27 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Pro Players Insiders reported that NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith discussed player health and safety issues during his annual press conference prior to Super Bowl XLIX.
  • Tech Times looked at the eye-tracking technology that has been developed for concussions by researchers at the New York Langone Medical Center.
  • KPNX-TV in Phoenix reported on an area man who invented the FITGuard, a mouth guard that is embedded with a computer chip to sense hits and violent jerks.

