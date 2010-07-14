Trainer says Redskins DT Haynesworth has shed 32 pounds

Albert Haynesworth has been a no-show for the Washington Redskins' offseason activities, but his personal trainer said the defensive tackle has trimmed down and plans to be in top shape for the start of training camp later this month.
Trainer Tripp Smith told the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star on Tuesday that Haynesworth has lost 32 pounds since beginning his workout regimen on April 5.
"I think he's going to open some eyes when he gets to camp," Smith said.
Smith said Haynesworth, 29, is determined to silence his critics on the field in 2010.
"Albert, he's the type of person that doesn't want to disappoint anybody, but he's very business-minded," Smith said. "I think it has motivated him quite a bit, just seeing what his teammates are saying about him and seeing what everybody in the press is saying about him."
Haynesworth, a two-time All Pro, has made it clear that he's disillusioned with the Redskins' switch to a 3-4 defense, but he has told the team he will be in attendance for the start of camp July 29.
The Redskins offered Haynesworth a chance to find another team -- until he collected a $21 million bonus on April 1, the latest installment in the seven-year, $100 million contract that he signed last year.
Smith said Haynesworth's training program will continue through July 27.
Smith is the son of Competitive Edge Sports founder Chip Smith. Since Haynesworth's training began in April, Tripp Smith has camped out upstairs in the player's Tennessee home. They have trained together four days a week for several hours per day.