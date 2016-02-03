Train like the pros with this offseason workout routine

*With Super Bowl 50 a few days away, it's easy to forget that many players are already focused on next season. After all, being football fit is a year-round goal. With that in mind, here's a workout featuring exercises from offseason regimens from some of the NFL's best. Take a look and see what it takes to be fit at the NFL level.
*
**Instructions:
Repeat the below circuit three times. Rest 20-30 seconds in between each exercise to keep your heart rate up. Remember to stretch before and after your workout.* *
For more tips on stretching, check out these exercises and drills. If you don't have access to the equipment for the following exercises, we also have this home workout that doesn't require any fancy equipment or weights.
1. Mountain Climbers
Get a sweat going with this exercise set to get your legs activated and improve your first-step quickness.
Reps: 50 each leg
2. Tire Flip with Jump
Running backs need power and speed. This drill ensures explosiveness when pounding through the defensive line.
Reps: 10 reps
3. Towel Inverted Rows
This is a traditional exercise with added intensity from towels to increase grip strength.
Reps: Four reps
4. Barbell Lunges
Increase hip flexibility and strengthen your core and lower body all in one exercise. *
Reps: 10 steps with each leg*
5. Farmers Walk
Finish off the workout with this exercise that incorporates the core while building grip strength.
Reps: Walk for 10 yards
