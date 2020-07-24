Trailblazing Steelers scout Bill Nunn deserves spot in Hall of Fame

Those who are familiar with Nunn's work remain shocked that he has yet to find his way to Canton. The Pittsburgh native, who died after suffering a stroke in 2014, wasn't simply an astute talent evaluator who helped build one of the greatest rosters in league history; Nunn, Lloyd Wells, Tank Younger, Dick Daniels, Jackie Graves and Wooten also were trailblazers who showed that Blacks were capable and deserving of opportunities in scouting and the front office.

"When you talk about men from his era, those were the guys who really led the way to open doors for the rest of us," said Rod Graves, son of Jackie Graves and a longtime personnel executive who is now executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance. "Had they not done their jobs well, I don't think we would have seen the expansion of opportunities for Blacks like we did with scouting and other front-office positions. Bill was one of the very few at that time -- and he was very well respected. He was an icon."

His contributions went beyond just bringing in talent; Nunn also helped create a culture of inclusion that Dan Rooney sought when seeking to turn the franchise into a contender. He was the conduit from the owner's office to the locker room and, because he had the trust of Black players he had helped to bring in, he could give credibility to what ownership was trying to build. But beyond that, his success confirmed Rooney's belief that people should be judged on their merits and not their skin color.

"I sort of make the case in the book how Nunn was [symbolic] of what became the Rooney Rule," said Jim Rooney, referring to the league policy which, at inception, required teams to interview at least one minority candidate in a head-coaching search. "My father, because of Bill Nunn, saw the potential of going into talent pools that other people weren't examining and decided that, not only was that altruistic, but also the right thing to do. It was a competitive advantage. We had a competitive advantage because we were bringing these players in at a rate that no one else was."

Historically, it has been difficult for Contributors to find a place in Canton, largely because they had to compete against modern-era players and coaches. There are only 29 Contributors in the Hall, with 10 coming since 2015, when the Board of Directors voted to pull them from the rest of the field and allow one or two to be voted on separately each year (three will be enshrined as part of the Centennial Class of 2020).

Interestingly, four general managers have been selected for induction over the past five years -- Bill Polian, Ron Wolf, Bobby Beathard and George Young -- presumably because of their ability to build championship rosters. But that criterion cannot be used with Nunn because Blacks were not hired to be general managers until 2002, when the late Art Modell promoted Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore. Consequently, we can only judge Nunn on how well he performed the job he was hired to do, and I would argue that few, if any, did it better when it came to identifying elite talent.

On a separate yet significant point, it deserves mention that in the 101-year history of the NFL and the 57-year history of the Hall, there is not one person of color enshrined as a Contributor. It can't be that none are deserving (See: Nunn, Wells, Wooten and Younger). My point is not to insinuate something nefarious; rather it is to say that representation matters.