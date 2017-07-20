Trai Turner agrees to four-year Panthers extension

Carolina on Thursday struck a deal with contract-year guard Trai Turner, who announced the move on Twitter:
It's a four-year extension worth $45 million with $20.5 million guaranteed, a source informed of the contract told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The deal includes a $15 million signing bonus, Rapoport added. The team announced the extension on Friday.
Turner told Max Henson of the Panthers' website that he felt "honored" to be signed so quickly after Hurney took the reins over from ex-general manager David Gettleman.
"I thought about [the contract talks]. It was on the back of my mind," Turner added. "But I was confident in how the organization felt about me."
"Any time you're able to secure someone like Trai, a two-time Pro Bowler and a staple of our offensive line, you're very fortunate," Hurney said, per the team's website. "The offensive line is a key to the team's success and Trai is a very integral part of that. We're extremely excited to have Trai under contract for the next five seasons."
The Panthers also need to think about how to handle fellow guard Andrew Norwell, whose contract expires after the season. That was Gettleman's headache at the start of the week -- now it's Hurney's.