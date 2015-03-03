Trade to Buffalo won't hurt McCoy's fantasy value

In Philadelphia, it's coach Chip Kelly's way ... or the highway.

We saw the first evidence of this last year with the release of talented wide receiver DeSean Jackson. It was proven again on Tuesday, as the Eaglestraded superstar running back LeSean McCoy to the Buffalo Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso in a shocking move. The decision to deal McCoy likely centered around the salary cap, as Kelly was reluctant to give the veteran runner close to $12 million.

The deal has major fantasy implications, as the Pittsburgh product has long been one of the top running backs in the league. In fact, McCoy has been the second-highest scoring fantasy runner in two of the last three seasons. One could argue that the move hurts his value, as he leaves an offense that is conducive to running back success.

I would argue the opposite, however. Last season, McCoy lost a ton of work in the passing game to Darren Sproles. He also lost goal-line work to Chris Polk, which was evident in his mediocre touchdown totals.

Now in Buffalo, McCoy will be the team's unquestioned featured back. New coach Rex Ryan wants to use a "ground and pound" offensive attack, which means more touches and more opportunities to produce for your fantasy football team. Remember, C.J. Spiller is a free agent and will not return to the Bills. Fred Jackson remains under contract, but he's 34 years old and coming off a career-worst 3.7 yards-per-carry average in 2014.

When you also consider the size of his contract and the fact that he's just 26, McCoy shouldn't see a decline in his fantasy appeal. In fact, I'm still projecting him as a surefire first-rounder.

The next question surrounds the Eagles' backfield, which has been a fantasy gold mine for most of the last five years. The first name that comes to mind as a replacement for McCoy is DeMarco Murray. It would be bad for Cowboys fans, but good for his fantasy prospects. Spiller's name is also going to be mentioned as a potential option for Kelly. Heck, we could even hear Adrian Peterson's name bandied about ... after this trade, anything is possible.

Whomever the team lands to become their lead new back, whether it's a veteran or a rookie out of the NFL Draft, is going to see an instant increase in fantasy value.

