Trade talks, keeper decisions dominate as fantasy season closes in

M.F.: I would agree that you're a little unsettled at the wide receiver position. While Colston is a viable No. 1 fantasy option, I see Evans as more of a No. 3 or 4 option based on the size of the league. I would first attempt to package Mendenhall or Stewart with Evans an effort to upgrade at wideout. I don't know if that package will get you a stud in return, but it could get you someone like Roy E. Williams or Chad Ochocinco if the other owner is deep at wide receiver. I would try not to involve Gore or Jackson in the trade, though, because I'd rather not have to use Mendenhall or Stewart as a No. 2 back. If you can't pull off a deal, you might be able to land a waiver-wire sleeper once the season starts. Who knows, you could wind up with this season's Antonio Bryant if you pay close enough attention to the happenings in the fantasy world.