Trade talks between Cowboys, Titans intensifying

» Good pickup for the New England Patriots, signing free-agent cornerback Fernando Bryant to a one-year contract. New England lost defensive backs Asante Samuel, Randall Gay and Eugene Wilson and needs all the replacements it can find. Now it has two –- Bryant and Jason Webster. It is questionable whether the new Patriots are as good as the players they are replacing, but cornerbacks do not have to be stars in New England's defensive system. They just have to be steady.