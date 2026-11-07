Trade talk: Latest on Colts QB Daniel Jones, Chargers LB Khalil Mack ahead of deadline

While it is well known the Colts have engaged in trade talks regarding running back Jonathan Taylor, they have also received calls from multiple teams inquiring about quarterback Daniel Jones' availability, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Ravens checked on Jones before trading for Jacoby Brissett, and there's also been speculation regarding the Vikings' interest, per Rapoport and Schefter. Jones, who has completed just 60.4 percent of his passes for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, signed a two-year, $88 million extension in March.

According to Rapoport and Schefter, the Colts have informed teams they received an offer of a fourth-round pick for wide receiver Josh Downs, but they initially asked for a third-rounder. It was reported on Oct. 28 that Downs requested a trade.

Indy WR Keenan Allen and defensive tackle Grover Stewart have also garnered trade interest.