Trade talk: Latest on Colts QB Daniel Jones, Chargers LB Khalil Mack ahead of deadline
The NFL's trade deadline falls on Nov. 10 this season, which gives teams across the league one last weekend of games to evaluate what they need -- and who might be available -- ahead of the second half push for the playoffs.
With many trades having already taken place and a good number more likely to come to fruition by Tuesday, here's a look at some of the newest reporting from NFL Network and ESPN on potential buyers, sellers and targets:
The Ravens are not expected to trade running back Derrick Henry, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Schefter added that Baltimore recently informed Henry it had no intention of moving him. Henry, who has 689 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns on the season, is under contract through 2027.
While it is well known the Colts have engaged in trade talks regarding running back Jonathan Taylor, they have also received calls from multiple teams inquiring about quarterback Daniel Jones' availability, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Ravens checked on Jones before trading for Jacoby Brissett, and there's also been speculation regarding the Vikings' interest, per Rapoport and Schefter. Jones, who has completed just 60.4 percent of his passes for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, signed a two-year, $88 million extension in March.
According to Rapoport and Schefter, the Colts have informed teams they received an offer of a fourth-round pick for wide receiver Josh Downs, but they initially asked for a third-rounder. It was reported on Oct. 28 that Downs requested a trade.
Indy WR Keenan Allen and defensive tackle Grover Stewart have also garnered trade interest.
The Jaguars have been making calls about adding a defensive playmaker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (quad) and safety Eric Murray (elbow), both starters, recently suffered season-ending injuries, which leaves holes on the league's second-ranked defense in points allowed.
Teams continue to inquire about wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., though Jacksonville has declined to move him thus far, Rapoport and Schefter reported.
Kansas City is in the market for a wide receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter, who also identified the Steelers and 49ers as teams interested in acquiring a wideout.
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Los Angeles has still been telling teams it is not interested in trading 35-year-old pass rusher Khalil Mack, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter, who added Mack won't be moved before the deadline. Mack, in his 13th NFL season and fifth with the Bolts, is playing on a one-year contract.
It's also been a no from the winless Chargers when teams have called about quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Ladd McConkey, according to Rapoport and Schefter.
The Giants are still looking for a boost at the deadline and have been eyeing trades for a running back or defensive tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. New York had interest in Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne before his season-ending foot injury, per Rapoport and Schefter.
Pittsburgh is in the market for a wide receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter, who also identified the Chiefs and 49ers as teams interested in acquiring a wideout.
While the Titans are not interested in trading running back Tony Pollard, who has exploded over the past two games for 292 total yards and five touchdowns, they are open to offers for wide receiver Calvin Ridley, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Rapoport and Schefter added that Ridley, who is under contract through 2027 but does not have any guaranteed salary next year, could be acquired for a late-round pick.
The 49ers are in the market for a wide receiver, but they've also been monitoring available tight ends, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.