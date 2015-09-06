Around the NFL

Trade roundup: Christine Michael joins Dallas Cowboys

Published: Sep 06, 2015 at 12:03 PM

Players have been on the move the last 48 hours with cuts and waiver pickups. Many trades have also taken place during the shuffling frenzy. Here's a recap of the recent trades:

  1. The Cleveland Browns pulled the plug on Terrance West on Sunday after sending him to the Titans for a conditional 2016 draft pick.

West will join Bishop Sankey and pass-catching back Dexter McCluster in the Titans' backfield, in what is sure to be a running back-by-committee approach in 2015.

Cleveland moved up in the draft last year to select West in the third round.

  1. The Cowboysadded to their running back committee Sunday with intriguing back Christine Michael. Dallas sent an undisclosed draft pick to Seattle for Michael, who never became a serviceable backup to Marshawn Lynch.

A change of scenery and the Cowboys' stout offensive line could give Michael's career a jolt

  1. The San Francisco 49ersacquiredNick Easton, a rookie center, from Baltimore in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2016 draft, the Ravens announced Saturday.

Easton, a Harvard grad who was first-team All-Ivy League in 2014, could help shore up what has been a shaky center position for Jim Tomsula's squad.

  1. The Seattle Seahawkstraded for Chiefs safety Kelcie McCray on Saturday. It cost them a fifth-round draft pick, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the deal.

It marked the second time in a little more than a year that the 6-foot-1, 26-year-old undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State had been traded.

  1. One of the more high-profile moves involved Tennessee parting ways with 29-year-old guard Andy Levitre. Levitre was shipped to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick and a future conditional selection, the Titans announced.
