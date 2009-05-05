Trade debate: Why do teams trade stars for picks?

Published: May 05, 2009 at 12:40 PM

Trading Pro Bowl caliber players for draft picks is a risky proposition. While it has proven to work at times in the past, it is far from a sure thing.

This year, three such players (Jay Cutler, Jason Peters and Tony Gonzalez) were dealt for draft choices.

NFL.com analyst Pat Kirwan, a former front office executive with the Jets, explains why a team would be willing to move a star player and NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt, a former front office executive with the Cowboys, goes through why a team would be willing to part with its draft picks in order to acquire such a player.

Read their take and then enter the discussion below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
news

Falcons sending full allotment to Trey Lance's second pro day, have received calls for No. 4 pick

The Falcons could make a decision on the No. 4 pick before the draft. They'll be out in full force for Trey Lance's second pro day, Tom Pelissero reports. They've also gotten calls about trading down and are evaluating all their options.
news

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

A torn Achilles robbed ﻿Grant Delpit﻿ of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick. Entering the 2021 season, the LSU product is eager to remind spectators of just what he's capable of.
news

Justin Fields skepticism is baffling; top five unicorns in the 2021 NFL Draft

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says growing skepticism around Justin Fields is nonsense. Plus, this draft class' top five unicorns and a breakdown of one notable team's aggressive offseason approach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW