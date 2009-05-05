Trade debate: Why do teams trade stars for picks?

Trading Pro Bowl caliber players for draft picks is a risky proposition. While it has proven to work at times in the past, it is far from a sure thing.
This year, three such players (Jay Cutler, Jason Peters and Tony Gonzalez) were dealt for draft choices.
NFL.com analyst Pat Kirwan, a former front office executive with the Jets, explains why a team would be willing to move a star player and NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt, a former front office executive with the Cowboys, goes through why a team would be willing to part with its draft picks in order to acquire such a player.
Read their take and then enter the discussion below.