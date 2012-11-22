Tracy Porter fully practices with Denver Broncos, could play

Denver Broncos cornerback Tracy Porter fully practiced Thursday and will travel to Kansas City with the team for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
"He'll be traveling with the team, and he's been cleared to play," Fox said. "Just like all 53 players, he'll be making the trip to Kansas City with us."
Porter hasn't played since Oct. 7, as doctors have tried to regulate medication he needs after he experienced similar symptoms to those he felt before having a seizure over the summer.
Porter said he has felt fine for two or three weeks, but he is unsure how much action he will see in the game.
"Well, we won't go that far yet," Porter said. "I had a great week of practice. I feel like my old self out there, and now it's just a matter of the coaching staff trying to get me out there. It'll be maybe a numbers thing. Maybe I'll be a healthy inactive, maybe they'll put me out there. Honestly, I don't know."
Since Porter left the Broncos' lineup, Chris Harris has moved into a starting cornerback spot. Porter said he didn't know what role he'd play Sunday but was simply grateful to be back practicing and traveling with the team.
"God has been good through this whole thing," he said. "I looked at it as a lesson as Him trying to teach me something to get me to step back and open my eyes to something new ... I've been doing a good job in learning the lesson."
