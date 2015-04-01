Tracking all the latest free-agent visits

Philip Wheeler was in the Bay Area Monday to meet with the Niners, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
The Miami Dolphins cut the 30-year-old linebacker earlier this month after his play diminished throughout the 2014 season. The formerly solid run defender struggled even in that aspect last season. Wheeler was a bigger liability in coverage and teams were able to pick on him in space.
The 49ers must replenish a linebacking corps decimated by the retirements of Patrick Willis and Chris Borland.
>> Stevan Ridley visited the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, Rapoport reports, per a source involved. Ridley also is set to meet with another AFC East squad, as NFL Media's Albert Breer reports he's due to arrive in New Jersey on Wednesday night for a visit with the Jets.
>> Hakeem Nicks is finally getting a look-see on the open market. The receiver told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday that he visited the 49ers. The 27-year-old pass-catcher started six games for the Colts in 2014 and caught 38 passes for 405 yards and one touchdown. Rapoport reported Tuesday that Nicks' meeting with the Niners was a tryout, not just a meet-and-greet.
>> Veteran linebacker Lance Briggsmet with the Niners on Monday and also had a tryout. The 34-year-old spent his first 12 NFL years with the Bears helping anchor some dominant defenses in the Windy City, including a trip to Super Bowl XLI.
>> The Seahawkscontinue to search for a replacement for center Max Unger. Chris Myers visited Seattle on Monday, Rapoport reported. Myers is a two-time Pro Bowl center who spent the past seven seasons with the Texans after three years with the Broncos.
>> Free-agent center Stefen Wisniewski visited the New England Patriots this week, according to Breer.
>>*Dan Connolly*is set to visit the Bucs on Wednesday, per Rapoport. The longtime Patriots center could be reunited with Logan Mankins in Tampa.
