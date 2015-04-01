Tracking all the latest free-agent visits

>> Hakeem Nicks is finally getting a look-see on the open market. The receiver told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday that he visited the 49ers. The 27-year-old pass-catcher started six games for the Colts in 2014 and caught 38 passes for 405 yards and one touchdown. Rapoport reported Tuesday that Nicks' meeting with the Niners was a tryout, not just a meet-and-greet.