Around the NFL

Tracking all the latest free-agent visits

Published: Apr 01, 2015 at 06:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers are leaving no stone unturned to replenish their linebacking corps.

Philip Wheeler was in the Bay Area Monday to meet with the Niners, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

The Miami Dolphins cut the 30-year-old linebacker earlier this month after his play diminished throughout the 2014 season. The formerly solid run defender struggled even in that aspect last season. Wheeler was a bigger liability in coverage and teams were able to pick on him in space.

Wheeler enjoyed the best season of his career across the Bay in Oakland, where he earned 109 tackles and three sacks for the Raiders in 2012 before signing his big-money deal with the Dolphins.

The 49ers must replenish a linebacking corps decimated by the retirements of Patrick Willis and Chris Borland.

>> Stevan Ridley visited the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, Rapoport reports, per a source involved. Ridley also is set to meet with another AFC East squad, as NFL Media's Albert Breer reports he's due to arrive in New Jersey on Wednesday night for a visit with the Jets.

>> Hakeem Nicks is finally getting a look-see on the open market. The receiver told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday that he visited the 49ers. The 27-year-old pass-catcher started six games for the Colts in 2014 and caught 38 passes for 405 yards and one touchdown. Rapoport reported Tuesday that Nicks' meeting with the Niners was a tryout, not just a meet-and-greet. 

>> Veteran linebacker Lance Briggsmet with the Niners on Monday and also had a tryout. The 34-year-old spent his first 12 NFL years with the Bears helping anchor some dominant defenses in the Windy City, including a trip to Super Bowl XLI.

>> The Seahawkscontinue to search for a replacement for center Max Unger. Chris Myers visited Seattle on Monday, Rapoport reported. Myers is a two-time Pro Bowl center who spent the past seven seasons with the Texans after three years with the Broncos

>> Free-agent center Stefen Wisniewski visited the New England Patriots this week, according to Breer.

>> Defensive back Dwight Lowery visited the Colts this week, per Breer.

>>*Dan Connolly*is set to visit the Bucs on Wednesday, per Rapoport. The longtime Patriots center could be reunited with Logan Mankins in Tampa.

