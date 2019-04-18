Trace McSorley's a warrior and a winner, but is he an NFL QB?

There are so many McSorley moments. But perhaps the one that cuts closest to the core of who he is -- to the leader, competitor and teammate McSorley is -- might be how he responded after injuring his knee early in the second quarter against Iowa last Oct. 27, on a low tackle in a pile, a play that left the home crowd never more silent. After hobbling off the field, after getting fitted with a considerable brace to protect his sprained MCL, after his father descended the steps of Beaver Stadium to tell Trace he loved him and "don't worry, this isn't how this is going to end," after leaving for the halftime locker room early, after riding a stationary bike on the sidelines, McSorley returned to the game in the third quarter. And on his fourth play of the second half, McSorley scampered -- untouched -- for a 51-yard touchdown, giving Penn State its first lead of the day in a game it would win.