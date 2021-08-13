Around the NFL

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Published: Aug 12, 2021 at 09:28 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together.

The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Week 6 as Philadelphia takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football."  

"Tra and Jon gave us every bit of confidence to execute the brand of offensive football we wanted," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Both durable and consistent, they were perfect complements to each other and gave us a tremendous advantage on the edges. Tra brought incredible athleticism and technical dominance, while Jon gave us the power and nasty disposition we needed. They will join the other Eagles greats in quite fitting fashion as they are inducted together at halftime of our game against Tampa Bay."

Runyan and Thomas upheld opposite ends of Philly's line from 2000-2008, starting a franchise record 134 regular-season games together. The Eagles logged seven playoff appearances, five division titles, five conference championship game appearances and a berth in Super Bowl XXXIX during that stretch.

Runyan signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2000 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Oilers and Titans. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2002 and started all 144 games in which he played in Philadelphia. Philly drafted Thomas in the first round in 1998. He made three Pro Bowls and started in all but one of his 166 games with the Eagles.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jim Irsay stresses healthy return for Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I told him I want you at 100%'

Colts owner Jim Irsay is invested in the long-term health of Carson Wentz and in the meanwhile is supremely confident in head coach Frank Reich's handling of the QB corps. 
news

Jessie Bates on contract situation with Bengals: 'I guess I haven't done enough yet' to be paid like a top safety

Safety Jessie Bates is in the midst of negotiations with the Bengals on a long-term extension, but it sounds as if the two parties aren't making much progress. 
news

Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Rookie QB Mac Jones will be wearing No. 10 for the New England Patriots after donning the No. 50 jersey for the majority of training camp. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones won't play in preseason opener vs. Jets

Giants QB Daniel Jones will not be suiting up for this Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets, coach Joe Judge revealed Thursday.
news

Elijah Moore exits Jets practice, being evaluated for quadriceps issue

﻿Elijah Moore﻿'s promising rookie campaign has hit a snag. The second-round pick exited Thursday's practice and is being evaluated for a quadriceps issue.
news

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) to have surgery

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) will have surgery and is expected to return sometime in September, coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Thursday, Aug. 12

Bills LT Dion Dawkins was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Urban Meyer says it's still an open competition at QB for Jaguars between Lawrence, Minshew

Trevor Lawrence is the anointed savior, the chosen messiah of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that doesn't mean he can just waltz into the starting job in Duval County.
news

A.J. Brown: 'I'll put my money on' Jets WR Elijah Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

That sound you hear coming from Florham Park? That's the ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ hype train, and it's gaining steam. Consider former Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown a passenger.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW