Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together.

The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Week 6 as Philadelphia takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football."

"Tra and Jon gave us every bit of confidence to execute the brand of offensive football we wanted," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Both durable and consistent, they were perfect complements to each other and gave us a tremendous advantage on the edges. Tra brought incredible athleticism and technical dominance, while Jon gave us the power and nasty disposition we needed. They will join the other Eagles greats in quite fitting fashion as they are inducted together at halftime of our game against Tampa Bay."

Runyan and Thomas upheld opposite ends of Philly's line from 2000-2008, starting a franchise record 134 regular-season games together. The Eagles logged seven playoff appearances, five division titles, five conference championship game appearances and a berth in Super Bowl XXXIX during that stretch.