Toxic differential: Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos pacing NFL

» By contrast, the four outliers in toxic differential -- the four teams that are currently in the playoffs but outside of the top 12 in this statistical measurement -- are New England (13th), Miami (16th), Cincinnati (tied for 17th) and Philadelphia (22nd). The Dolphins are among six 7-5 AFC teams, but tiebreakers give them the second wild-card slot. In terms of toxic differential, the 'Fins are hovering right above dead even at plus-3. Meanwhile, New England, Cincy and Philly are all solidly in playoff position, leading their respective divisions, but outside of the top 12 in the toxic rankings. The Pats, of course, barely miss the cut, just one differential point off the No. 12 spot. For the Bengals, it is the Jekyll-and-Hyde act of looking stellar one week and putrid the next; they are just about breaking even on turnovers and actually doing so on big plays, but a closer look reveals extremes from game to game. Case in point is the play of Andy Dalton. Ten of his 13 interceptions this season have come in just four games. Three came in the first half of this past Sunday's narrow 14-13 victory over the two-win Buccaneers. In Philadelphia, for all the impressive numbers the Eagles generate on offense, they are minus-six in turnovers. And while they rank second in the NFL in big plays (60), they are 29th in big plays yielded (57).