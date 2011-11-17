'Toxic differential' an essential indicator of success in NFL

This season, the Panthers are second in the NFL with 49 explosive plays on offense but have given up 41 on defense for an explosive differential of +8. Compare that to the Texans who have earned 44 explosive plays offensively and have given up just 28 defensively. That is good for a differential of +16, second best in the NFL. On the flip side, the Jaguars have given up a league-low 23 defensive explosive plays and have generated only 19 on offense, second worst in the NFL. The Jaguars have an explosive differential of -4.