Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Gameday Guide

Everything you need to know about the 2019 NFL London Games
TIMINGS
The stadium opens 2 hours prior to Kickoff. Whilst there is no traditional tailgate, we encourage you to arrive early as there will be enhanced security measures in place as well as several concessions you can enjoy within the stadium. We advise you to take your seat 30 mins before the game starts to enjoy the pre-match activities.
If you are not at the stadium you can watch the game LIVE on Sky Sports Action from 1:30pm) and also watch highlights on BBC One at 11:45pm.
TICKET INFO
You can collect your tickets from the Ticket Collection Point at the Paxton House Ticket Office which is located at the North West corner of the stadium. Ticket office opening hours are as follows:
GAME 2: Sunday 13th October (10:30am BST until half time)
Please bring the bank card you purchased the tickets with, your order confirmation and valid photo ID.
For all ticket queries, in the first instance, please return to your point of purchase. Ticketmaster and On Location are the official sales agents for the 2019 NFL London Games. For Ticketmaster queries, please visit help.ticketmaster.co.uk prior to Gameday. If you have purchased via a team, you will need to contact them directly. If you purchased through any other unofficial channels, queries will need to be addressed by the seller.
TRANSPORT ADVICE
There are 4 main stations we advise you to travel to:
By tube you can take the Victoria Line to Seven Sisters or Tottenham Hale and then walk to the stadium
Abellio Greater Anglia national rail services will stop at Northumberland Park before and after the game in addition to calling at Tottenham Hale.
Supporters travelling from East London and Essex should if possible change at Stratford station.
Alternatively, you can travel from Liverpool Street on the London Overground service to White Hart Lane station.
If you are travelling from north of the stadium there are services arriving into Northumberland Park and White Hart Lane.
Please visit the Tottenham website for updated service timetables as additional trains will be running on gameday.
CLEAR BAG POLICY
NFL runs a strict Clear Bag Policy and there are no bag storage facilities available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or the surrounding areas. Please check the NFL Clear Bag Policy in advance of Gameday. For full details please visit nfl.com/ukclearbagpolicy
CASHLESS
No need to be weighed down this Gameday! Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (including the Store) is a fully cashless venue. All major contactless debit and credit cards with chip and pin can be used for purchases under 30 GBP. Mobile and wearable payments are also accepted, these methods support high value contactless payments.
SHOP
Want to avoid the queues on Gameday? Take advantage of our Click and Collect service - order by 11pm on Wednesday 9th October from europe.nflshop.com and you can collect any purchases on Gameday from the dedicated collection point on Park Lane Square. If you have any queries regarding click and collect, please contact customer.services@fanatics-intl.com.
Please be aware that there are no merchandise points inside the stadium, the NFL Store on the High Road is the only place you can get merchandise on Gameday. As there is no re-entry, please head to the Store prior to Gameday (open Mon 7th -Sat 12th, 10am-6pm) or post-game, open until 8pm.
Head to Tottenham High Road and browse the wide range of merchandise during the following times:
WIFI
WiFi is available throughout the stadium. Simply select the Wi-Fi network named 'Stadium_Guest' in your phone's settings that will then bring up a registration page - once you have accepted the terms and conditions for using the Wi-Fi, you are then automatically connected.
FOOD AND DRINK
There are a number of food and drink outlets available within the stadium offering an array of options to suit all tastes. Check out the food and drink section within the NFL One Pass app for more information.
ACCESSIBILITY
If you have any queries regarding accessibility at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, please email access@tottenhamhotspur.com
We advise you to travel by public transport as there is no parking (including accessible parking) available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. No pets are allowed in the stadium except for assistive purposes i.e. Guide Dogs.
NFL ONEPASS APP
Be sure to download the NFL OnePass App, the only place you can enter for the chance to win the ultimate Gameday experience! You and a guest could win a locker room tour or a sideline experience.
NFL OnePass is bundled with all the information you need to make the most of your day with us. You can find out more about food and drink offerings, see the Gameday schedule, check out the Stadium map and much more. And if you don't find what you're after, just *Ask Vince, *who is on hand to answer all your Gameday queries. Visit nfl.com/uk/onepass to register.
PUBS
From September 30 to November 3, three iconic central London pubs will be hosting all NFL London teams. The Barrowboy & Banker, The Telephone Exchange (both hosting the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans from) and The Admiralty (hosting the Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars) will transform in to NFL fan hubs for the 2019 NFL London Games. For four weeks you can enjoy American-themed food and drink, guest appearances from former players and exclusive fan hub zones where fans can meet their American Football idols and soak up the atmosphere.
ATTENDING WITH CHILDREN
There are plenty of activations around the stadium for children (or big kids!) to get stuck in to. Keep your eyes peeled as you head to the stadium.