Tottenham Hotspur, NFL, Nike announce The Huddle Project 

Tottenham Hotspur, the National Football League (NFL) and Nike have today announced a joint-funded programme, The Huddle Project, that will provide increased access to free sporting activity and employment opportunities in Tottenham.

The Huddle Project will deliver a dual sport programme for boys and girls aged 11-18, through a £1 million total investment over the next three years, bringing together football and NFL FLAG alongside wellbeing activities to help transform the lives of young people in the local community.

Tottenham Hotspur Foundation coaches will deliver football drills, whilst NFL FLAG football sessions will be delivered by local coaches from Tottenham-based HR Sports Academy, trained by the NFL Foundation UK.

The programme will engage over 300 young people, who will benefit from over 180 hours of sports coaching every year, alongside employment and education workshops led by senior executives across the three brands.

In addition, Tottenham Hotspur and the NFL will work together to identify longer-term employment pathways for participants, including internships, work experience and access to Tottenham Hotspur's coach education programme and the NFL Academy in the UK.

The partnership was announced at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the 2023 NFL London Games taking place in N17, with local school children invited to take part in taster activities on the field.

Tottenham Hotspur and the NFL recently announced the expansion of their partnership through the 2029-30 season, that sees a minimum of two regular season NFL games played at the iconic stadium each year. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was also unveiled as the Home of the NFL in the UK.

Nike are long-term partners to both organisations; its partnership with Spurs has demonstrated a commitment to driving positive change and celebrating creative talent in Tottenham, while working closely with the NFL on several youth programmes in the United States and United Kingdom, including the development of NFL FLAG programmes and support of the NFL Academy in the UK.

"The opportunity to bring three huge brands from the world of sport together to change the lives of young people in our community is a significant moment for Tottenham and the wider area," said Donna-Maria Cullen, Executive Director, Tottenham Hotspur and Chair of Trustees, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation. "Our vision when we built the stadium was that it would drive the uplift of the area and this new programme will further demonstrate how local young people from the most disadvantaged areas in our community can truly benefit from what is happening on their doorstep. We should like to thank the NFL and Nike for sharing our vision for Tottenham and committing to joining us in transforming the lives of young people through sport – something that has been a focus of the Club and its Foundation for more than 15 years. The Huddle Project can take our work in the community to a new level."

"The Huddle Project is a unique and powerful collaboration with two of our most important partners in the UK in Spurs and Nike, and together we aim to drive tangible opportunities for young people in Tottenham," said Henry Hodgson, NFL UK General Manager. "This follows our extended commitment with Tottenham Hotspur as Home of the NFL in the UK, bringing the social potential and impact of our partnership to the fore."