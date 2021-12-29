Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Week 16 recap and discussing potential changes in COVID protocols

Published: Dec 29, 2021 at 06:55 AM

Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo are back with a special episode of NFL Total Access: The Locker Room. To start off, the guys discuss potential updates that could be coming in COVID-19 protocols. Next, the duo break down the Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football game. Then, the pair explain what's wrong with the Arizona Cardinals. After that, the guys focus on what impressed them about the Dallas Cowboys after the team's dominating win over Washington. Following that, the pair look at one NFC dark horse team. Then, the duo do a deep dive on the Buffalo Bills beating the New England Patriots. To wrap up the show, the guys preview the Week 17 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

