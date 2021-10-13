Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Scott Pioli on drafting Tom Brady, connection to Bill Belichick, scout stories

Published: Oct 13, 2021 at 06:29 AM

Former San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills linebacker Shawne Merriman joins Michael Robinson on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to give insight into his playing days. First, Merriman gives a locker room story about having to pay for an expensive dinner for the veterans when he was a rookie. Then, he talks about something people don't know about former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and to follow, discusses where his nickname came from. Next, he touches on the hardest hit he's ever taken. After that, Merriman explains how he ended up in Buffalo and then picks who he would start a franchise with, quarterback Josh Allen or Justin Herbert? To wrap up the show, he goes into detail on the MMA organization he's working with, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.

