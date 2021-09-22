Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Potential Week 3 Power Shifts

Published: Sep 22, 2021 at 09:53 AM

Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo are back to get your ready for Week 3 of the biggest NFL season ever! In this episode, the hosts go game-by-game, asking the most important questions for each matchup. First, they discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, weighing in on whether the star quarterback's performance against the Detroit Lions would be enough to defeat this week's opponent in the San Francisco 49ers. Next they dive into the rest of the NFC West and its 7-1 combined record to open the season. Mike Rob and Garafolo hit on the marquee game of the week between the Los Angeles Rams and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, the duo previews the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, debating whether ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ or ﻿Tony Pollard﻿ is the best running back for Dallas. Finally, the hosts mull over whether or not ﻿Justin Fields﻿ is ready to take over as the Chicago Bears starting quarterback when the Bears take on the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

