Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: LeGarrette Blount on Super Bowl victories, playing with Tom Brady

Three-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to reveal untold stories from his time playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles. First, Blount tells a story about how he maintained his weight without eating food provided by the team. Then he reveals what it was really like to be a part of the Patriots locker room during the 28-3 Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, with stories of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Later, he talks about his transition to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won another Super Bowl, this time against his former team in New England.