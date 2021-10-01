Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Kyle Long, Chris Long on locker room tarantulas, growing up in a football household

Three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long and his two-time Super Bowl Champion brother Chris Long join Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to reveal untold locker room stories from their time in the league. First, Kyle talks about starting fights in training camp to get out of practice early and finding tarantulas in the locker room. Next, Chris and Kyle discuss what it was like growing up with a Hall of Fame father in Howie Long. Next, Chris explains the partnership the Long brothers have with Miller Lite. Then Kyle tries to explain the early struggles the Kansas City Chiefs have experienced to start the 2021 season.