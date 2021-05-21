Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: John Lynch discusses his journey from NFL player to 49ers GM

Published: May 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM

San Francisco 49ers general manager and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee John Lynch joins Michael Robinson and Bucky Brooks to talk about the bond between himself, Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks … oh, and the time Lynch and Brooks went to Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy to get Sapp benched (2:05). Spoiler alert, Dungy didn't go for it. MRob asks Lynch about transitioning from player to GM (7:12) and we learn how John Elway prepared Lynch for the 49ers job alongside Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. Bucky wonders how Lynch's former role as a player informs his current role as a talent evaluator (15:07). And we learn that sometimes Lynch's ability to relate to players takes on even more importance when someone is struggling (18:00). Finally, Bucky asks Lynch about the present day influence of his old Tampa 2 defense … it all starts up front (19:55).

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Jaguars signed TE Tim Tebow for one-year, minimum $920K deal

Tim Tebow signed a one-year deal worth $920,000, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The contract does not include any guaranteed money, Rapoport added.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers of 2020: Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams rank high, but not No. 1 ...

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 pass catchers of the 2020 season using Next Gen Stats. Davante Adams predictably makes the list, but he's not the top Packer. Yep, No. 1 is sure to surprise ...
news

Broncos promote Darren Mougey to director of player personnel

The Broncos continue to revamp their front office. Denver announced it has promoted assistant director of college scouting Darren Mougey to director of player personnel. With the move, Mougey is expected to work directly with new GM George Paton on all player personnel decisions. 
news

Justin Herbert's big challenge in Year 2? Overcoming the 'worst thing' for young QBs: coordinator turnover

What impact does coaching turnover typically have on young NFL quarterbacks like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert? Jim Trotter explores the topic with the Bucs' Bruce Arians, Saints' Sean Payton and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW