Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Inside Rod Woodson's Hall of Fame career  

Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson joins Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger. Up first, Rod talks about the time a coach chewed him out and how it changed his mindset from being an athlete to thinking more cerebral (2:30). Baldy gets insight into what it was like playing for legendary Steelers coach Chuck Noll (5:50), the current state of the team with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger (10:50), and where they stack up in a loaded AFC North (13:45). Rod reveals the secrets behind making 71 career interceptions (15:25) and the basketball-like technique he used so successfully (17:45). Mike Rob asks the difference in today's NFL for defensive backs (22:25). Rod talks about being a kick/punt returner in the NFL (26:00) and when he knew the 2001 Ravens defense was special enough to win the Super Bowl (27:50). Finally, Rod talks the difference in culture and tradition of the teams he played for (32:50).
Published: Jun 02, 2021 at 05:27 PM
Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'My mindset didn't change just because they drafted Justin' Fields
Having signed for just one season with the Bears, Andy Dalton knew the state of affairs at hand was that he was coming in to start for 2021 and beyond that was a mystery to be solved only by time. Thus, when Chicago traded up for Justin Fields, Dalton's approach and focus remained unaltered.
NFL pledges to stop 'race-norming,' review past scores for potential race bias
The NFL on Wednesday pledged to halt the use of "race-norming" -- which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive function -- in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias.