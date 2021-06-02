Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Inside Rod Woodson's Hall of Fame career  

Published: Jun 02, 2021 at 05:27 PM

Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson joins Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger. Up first, Rod talks about the time a coach chewed him out and how it changed his mindset from being an athlete to thinking more cerebral (2:30). Baldy gets insight into what it was like playing for legendary Steelers coach Chuck Noll (5:50), the current state of the team with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger (10:50), and where they stack up in a loaded AFC North (13:45). Rod reveals the secrets behind making 71 career interceptions (15:25) and the basketball-like technique he used so successfully (17:45). Mike Rob asks the difference in today's NFL for defensive backs (22:25). Rod talks about being a kick/punt returner in the NFL (26:00) and when he knew the 2001 Ravens defense was special enough to win the Super Bowl (27:50). Finally, Rod talks the difference in culture and tradition of the teams he played for (32:50). 

