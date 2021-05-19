Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon continues his conversation with Michael Robinson, Brian Baldinger

Published: May 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM

Broncos two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon returns, joining Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger to talk about his stacked high school football team that was too talented for its own good (2:05). MRob fast forwards to Melvin's first season in Denver, asking him if it was difficult to enter a situation where the other running back, ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿, was the city's favorite son entering a contract year (3:45). Melvin understands the hate coming his way, but looks forward to winning over the fans in 2021 (5:20). Baldy asks Gordon his thoughts about the Broncos drafting an RB in the second round (7:10). MRob asks Flash why he said he felt "overlooked" (8:34), and then asks if he would have handled his holdout with the Chargers differently today (10:27). Baldy gets passionate about respecting the RB position and the need to get good ones in the first round (12:15). What are Flash's plans for incoming rookie RB Javonte Williams? He plans on following the path shown to him by his mentor, ﻿Danny Woodhead﻿ (13:57). It's a contract year for Gordon, how will that affect his 2021 season (16:30)? Finally, Melvin opens up about the love he has for his old coach, Anthony Lynn (18:47).

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team: Can Seahawks keep Russell Wilson happy?

What's the Falcons' plan for Julio Jones? Can the Seahawks keep Russell Wilson smiling? Marc Sessler identifies the biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team.
news

Lions, Penei Sewell agree to terms on four-year, $24.1 million rookie contract

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Penei Sewell on a four-year, $24.1 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFC South projected starters: Falcons' offense loaded; Panthers any better at QB?

The Falcons look unstoppable -- provided they keep Julio Jones. Can Sam Darnold elevate the Panthers' offense? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC South.
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers planning joint preseason practices with Titans

Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic sideswiped joint preseason practices, which NFL clubs have used to get more valuable reps in during the summer. The hope is those sessions will return in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW