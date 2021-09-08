Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Biggest questions for every Week 1 NFL game

Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo are back to get you ready for Week 1 of the biggest NFL season ever! In this episode, the hosts go game by game, asking the most important questions for each matchup. First, they discuss the Dallas Cowboys and whether quarterback Dak Prescott, who was sidelined during the preseason, will be ready for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 Kickoff Game. Next, they discuss the Philadelphia Eagles, and whether or not head coach Nick Sirianni went too easy on the team during the offseason. Later, the duo talks about the Chicago Bears, and discuss whether or not they expect rookie QB Justin Fields to lead the team in Los Angeles for opening night against the Rams. To wrap the show, M-Rob and Garafolo remember their friend and colleague Tara Deeker, who tragically passed away during the last week.