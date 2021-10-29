Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Antoine Bethea on playing with Peyton Manning, HBCUs, giving back to the community

Former NFL safety and Super Bowl champion Antoine Bethea joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to tell stories from his career in the league and discuss life after football. First, Bethea reveals the moment he learned why Peyton Manning was known as "The Sheriff," talking about Manning laying down the law before Bethea's first Super Bowl appearance and other moments from his time with the Colts. Next, Bethea goes into detail about his time at Howard University as a student-athlete and what he's doing now with his action network HBCU Jump, assembled to promote the recruitment of top-tier high school and collegiate athletes to HBCU athletic programs. Then, Bethea speaks on the work he does in his community to make a difference. After that, Bethea recalls the impact Tony Dungy had on his career and life. Finally, we wrap up the show talking about the back half of Bethea's career after he left Indianapolis.