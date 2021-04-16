Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Andre Reed's life as a Hall of Fame receiver 

Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed joins Brian Billick to share a story about a rat living in the Bills locker room (1:00). Then Reed talks about why the Bills were able to sustain success and make it to the Super Bowl four years in a row, a feat that no other team has ever been able to do (4:15). Despite not winning the Lombardi Trophy, Andre reflects on how he and his teammates are getting the recognition they deserve for a remarkable run in the 1990s (6:15). The conversation then shifts to Jim Kelly, and Andre describes what it was like to play with the quarterback, and how their 'football marriage' worked (7:15). Finally, the virtue of patience is what the eventual Hall of Famer relied on waiting to get the call from Canton, and he describes what it felt like to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (8:10).