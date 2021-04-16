Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Andre Reed's life as a Hall of Fame receiver 

Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed joins Brian Billick to share a story about a rat living in the Bills locker room (1:00). Then Reed talks about why the Bills were able to sustain success and make it to the Super Bowl four years in a row, a feat that no other team has ever been able to do (4:15). Despite not winning the Lombardi Trophy, Andre reflects on how he and his teammates are getting the recognition they deserve for a remarkable run in the 1990s (6:15). The conversation then shifts to Jim Kelly, and Andre describes what it was like to play with the quarterback, and how their 'football marriage' worked (7:15). Finally, the virtue of patience is what the eventual Hall of Famer relied on waiting to get the call from Canton, and he describes what it felt like to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (8:10).
Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice
A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling.
Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached
In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
Browns, Giants, Raiders, 'majority' of Bears players announce they will skip voluntary in-person offseason workouts
In announcements sent by the NFL Players Association Thursday, a 'majority' of Bears players along with Raiders, Giants and Browns players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts.
Move The Sticks Podcast: Final rehearsal for Justin Fields, Dabo Swinney on Trevor Lawrence and the Raiders visit the Body Shop
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks evaluate the second workout of Ohio State QB Justin Fields, highlight their conversation with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on QB Trevor Lawrence, interview Miami pass-rushing prospect Gregory Rousseau and examine who the Las Vegas Raiders need to draft in 2021.