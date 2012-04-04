Torry Holt retires as St. Louis Ram after living 'childhood dream'

ST. LOUIS -- Wide receiver Torry Holt signed a one-day contract so he could retire with the St. Louis Rams, where he was a key part of a Super Bowl champion and the Greatest Show on Turf.
He'd like to be remembered as a player who gave it his all and had fun doing it.
"I want my legacy to be a guy that respected the game of football, a guy that respected his teammates, his coaches, challenged guys on a day-to-day basis, whether I said something or didn't say anything, and just loved playing," Holt said at his farewell press conference in St. Louis on Wednesday.
"This being a childhood dream of mine, how many of us can say that we're doing what we dreamed of doing?"
Holt played with St. Louis from 1999-2008 and was selected to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s, setting a league record with six consecutive seasons of at least 1,300 yards receiving.
The Rams scored 500 or more points three consecutive seasons from 1999-2001 with an offense that featured quarterback Kurt Warner and running back Marshall Faulk, along with wide receivers Issac Bruce and Holt.
"The practices we had were incredible," Holt said. "The way that we went at it every day was awesome. So by the time we got to the field on Sunday it was more like, 'catch us if you can.' We had a lot of good things going on with that group."
Holt caught 869 passes for 12,594 yards and 74 touchdowns with St. Louis. He finished his career in 2009 with the Jaguars and is 10th in the NFL with 13,382 yards receiving and 13th with 920 receptions.
Holt said Cris Carter, Andre Reed and Tim Brown will make it to the Hall of Fame "before we even start mentioning anything about Torry Holt being in the Hall," Holt said. "If it happens, it'll be great, but this is great validation for me."
These days, Holt can be seen on TV as an NFL Network analyst.
"I have to thank the NFL Network for giving me an opportunity to transition right into being an analyst," Holt told the Rams' official website. "And I'm still working at it. It's a tough job. It's a lot of work, a lot of homework. You're talking and you have someone in your ear, and then you have to be over here on camera one, and camera two and three. So I'm learning all those things about the broadcasting business that's challenging, but it's fun. It allows me to stay around the game."
