Torn ACL sidelines Dolphins backup RB Cobbs for the season

Backup running back Patrick Cobbs will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, Dolphins coach Tony Sparano said Tuesday. Cobbs was hurt on a carry during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 31-27 victory over the New York Jets.
"A tremendous, tremendous warrior," Sparano said. "But that's how this game goes."
Cobbs was a mainstay in the Wildcat, which uses three running backs. He had a 53-yard touchdown catch and a 44-yard run from the formation last season.
Cobbs led the Dolphins this season with 16 kickoff returns for a 22.6-yard average. His injury will mean more playing time for rookie Lex Hilliard.
