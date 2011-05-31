Torain has potential, but beware of Shanahan factor in D.C.

There's a good chance that anyone who has played fantasy football for any length of time has been victimized by Mike Shanahan at one time or another. You know exactly what we mean. You draft a starting running back on a Mike Shanahan-coached team -- only to find out that back is No. 4 in the rotation by Week 3. Or you marvel at your good fortune for claiming the undrafted back who has ascended to the top of the depth chart --only to witness a 3-carry, 5-yard effort the next week on the satellite.