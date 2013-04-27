Top undrafted rookies following 2013 NFL Draft

Quarterbacks
1. Tyler Bray, Tennessee (UPDATE: Multiple reports say Bray signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.)
2. Jeff Tuel, Washington State (UPDATE:Tuel signed with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.)
3. Matt Scott, Arizona (UPDATE:Scott signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
4. James Vandenberg, Iowa (UPDATE: Vandenberg signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.)
5. Jordan Rodgers, Vanderbilt (UPDATE: Rodgers signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
6. Colby Cameron, Louisiana Tech UPDATE: Cameron signed with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.
7. Dayne Crist, Kansas (UPDATE: Crist received a rookie camp invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.)
8. Collin Klein, Kansas State (UPDATE:Klein signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
9. Ryan Griffin, Tulane (UPDATE: Griffin signed with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.)
10. Alex Carder, Western Michigan (UPDATE: Carder signed with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.)
Running backs
1. Zach Line, SMU (UPDATE: Line signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.)
2. Cierre Wood, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Wood signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
3. Lonnie Pryor, Florida State (UPDATE: Pryor signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
4. C.J. Anderson, California (UPDATE: Anderson signed with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.)
5. Ray Graham, Pittsburgh (UPDATE: Graham signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
6. Michael Ford, LSU (UPDATE: Ford signed with the Chicago Bears on Saturday.)
7. Miguel Maysonet, Stony Brook (UPDATE: Maysonet signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.)
8. Onterio McCalebb, Auburn (UPDATE: McCalebb signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.)
9. Matthew Tucker, TCU (UPDATE: Tucker signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.)
10. Eric Breitenstein, Wofford (UPDATE: Breitenstein received a rookie camp invitation from the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.)
Wide receivers
1. Marcus Davis, Virginia Tech
2. Lanear Sampson, Baylor (UPDATE: Sampson signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.)
3. Jasper Collins, Mount Union (UPDATE: Collins signed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.)
4. Mark Harrison, Rutgers (UPDATE: Harrison signed with the Chicago Bears, the team announced Sunday.)
5. Ryan Spadola, Lehigh (UPDATE: Spadola signed with the New York Jets on Saturday.)
6. Conner Vernon, Duke (UPDATE: Vernon signed with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.)
7. T.J. Moe, Missouri (UPDATE: Moe signed with the New England Patriots on Saturday.)
8. Rodney Smith, Florida State (UPDATE: Smith signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.)
9. Marlon Brown, Georgia (UPDATE: Brown signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
10. Alec Lemon, Syracuse (UPDATE: Lemon signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
Tight ends
1. Ryan Otten, San Jose State (UPDATE: Otten signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
2. Matt Furstenburg, Maryland (UPDATE: Furstenburg signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.)
3. MarQueis Gray, Minnesota (college QB) (UPDATE: Gray signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.)
4. Jake Stoneburner, Ohio State (UPDATE: Stoneburner signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.)
5. Jack Doyle, Western Kentucky (UPDATE: Doyle has agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans.
6. Joseph Fauria, UCLA (UPDATE: Fauria signed with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.)
7. Philip Lutzenkirchen, Auburn (UPDATE: Lutzenkirchen signed with the St. Louis Rams on Saturday.)
8. Kyler Reed, Nebraska (UPDATE: Reed signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
9. Ben Cotton, Nebraska (UPDATE: Cotton signed with the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.)
10. Joe Don Duncan, Dixie State
Offensive linemen
1. LaAdrian Waddle (OT), Texas Tech (UPDATE: Waddle signed with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.)
2. Emmett Cleary (OT), Boston College
3. Xavier Nixon (OT), Florida (UPDATE: Nixon signed with the Washington Redskins on Saturday.)
4. Nick Becton (OT), Virginia Tech (UPDATE: Becton signed with the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.)
5. Braxston Cave (C), Notre Dame (UPDATE: Cave signed with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.)
6. Stephane Milhim (G), Massachusetts
7. John Wetzel (OT), Boston College (UPDATE: Wetzel signed with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.)
8. Lamar Mady (G), Youngstown State (UPDATE: Mady signed with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.)
9. Jamaal Johnson-Webb (OT), Alabama A&M (UPDATE: Johnson-Webb signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.)
Defensive linemen
1. Cory Grissom (DT), South Florida (UPDATE: Grissom signed with the New England Patriots on Saturday.)
2. Kwame Geathers (NT), Georgia (UPDATE: Geathers signed with the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.)
3. T.J. Barnes (DT), Georgia Tech (UPDATE: Barnes signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
4. Mike Purcell (DT), Wyoming (UPDATE: Purcell signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.)
5. Damion Square (DE), Alabama (UPDATE: Square signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.)
6. Larry Black (DT), Indiana (UPDATE: Black signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.)
7. Joseph Carter (DE), Nebraska
8. Glenn Foster (DE), Illinois (UPDATE: Foster signed with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Sunday.)
9. Darrington Sentimore (DT), Tennessee
10. Abry Jones (DT), Georgia (UPDATE:Jones signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
Linebackers
1. Chase Thomas (OLB), Stanford (UPDATE: Thomas signed with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.)
2. Nate Williams (OLB), Ohio State (UPDATE: Williams signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.)
3. Jonathan Stewart (ILB), Texas A&M (UPDATE: Stewart signed with the St. Louis Rams on Saturday.)
4. Lerentee McCray (OLB), Florida (UPDATE: McCray signed with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.)
5. Jake Knott (OLB), Iowa State (UPDATE: Knott signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.)
6. Travis Long (OLB), Washington State
7. John Lotulelei (ILB), UNLV (UPDATE: Lotulelei signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.)
8. Tom Wort (ILB), Oklahoma (UPDATE: Wort signed with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.)
9. Nick Clancy (ILB), Boston College (UPDATE: Clancy signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.)
Defensive backs
1. Nickell Robey (CB), USC (UPDATE: Robey signed with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
2. Mike Edwards (CB), Hawaii (UPDATE: Edwards signed with the New York Jets on Saturday.)
3. Robert Lester (FS), Alabama (UPDATE: Lester signed with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.)
4. Ryan Lacy (CB), Utah (UPDATE: Lacy signed with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.)
5. Troy Stoudermire (CB), Minnesota (UPDATE: Stoudermire signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.)
6. Sheldon Price (CB), UCLA (UPDATE: Price signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.)
7. Johnny Adams (CB), Michigan State (UPDATE: Adams signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
8. Jordan Kovacs (SS), Michigan (UPDATE: Kovacs signed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.)
9. Ray Polk (FS), Colorado (UPDATE: Polk signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.)
10. Rontez Miles (FS), California (Pa.) (UPDATE: Miles signed with the New York Jets on Saturday.)