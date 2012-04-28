Top undrafted free-agent list led by Washington RB Chris Polk

8. Vontaze Burfict, LB, Arizona State -- Burfict was once thought to be one of the best players ever to be recruited by Arizona State. He didn't disappoint in his first year, earning Pac-10 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2009, but he didn't play well in 2011. He got heavy -- heavier than he should -- and also had some problems with the coaching staff. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he quit on drills. But now he's going to find out that if he wants to make a living playing football, he'll have to listen to what coaches are telling him. (UPDATE: Burfict has agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.)