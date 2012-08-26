Top underclassmen: Taylor Lewan paces offensive linemen

Strengths: Lewan is a tall, long and athletic left tackle prospect. Explodes out of a three-point stance in spite of his height. Brings a very strong punch whether on combo blocks or man-up. Possessing excellent mobility and agility, he can get the down-block and still get out in front of bubble screens or carry linebackers and safeties for a few yards. Actually hurdles defenders on the ground to stay in the play. Quick feet and strong hands help him get an angle to seal off defensive tackles inside. Attacks his man in pass protection and the run game, landing his hands inside and keeping his feet churning. Simply does not let go of his man until the whistle blows; he will land multiple punches and push his man to the ground. Tough competitor who plays through injuries. Cleans up piles and has his teammates' backs during on-field scuffles. Has personality; he has a mustache tattooed inside his right index finger.