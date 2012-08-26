Top underclassmen: Eric Reid headlines college defensive backs

Strengths: Owns sufficient height, length and upper-body strength to fight with pro receivers over the middle or down the sideline. Capable of getting a solid punch at the line of scrimmage in press, Milliner also possesses the quick feet to stay with his man down the field after contact. Lines up receivers in the open field for the big hit. Displays the hip fluidity to open up and stay with deep routes or drop into his zone, while also possessing the foot quickness to stop-start on cut-off routes and on attempted double moves. Doesn't need to backpedal often, but looks to have smooth and low backward movement. Straight-line speed is also impressive, and will use it to hustle across the field when he's uncovered. Also translates to closing speed when playing off his man or attacking plays in the backfield. Makes the easy interception, but also has the vertical leap and strong hands to win jump balls against larger receivers. Keeps outside leverage in the run game, forcing plays inside. Violent hands help him rip off receiver blocks. Knows defensive concepts, directs linebackers on combination coverage outside. Flashes the physicality to wrap up ball carriers and drive them to the ground.