Top Shrine prospects eye spots in draft's second, third rounds

All of the players here obviously have skills, or they would have not been invited to play in the 87th edition of this prestigious event. But they begin to separate themselves into three tiers of talent as the week progresses: those strong enough to hear their name called in the second day of the draft (second and third rounds), others with enough long-term potential to be drafted in the first half of Saturday's proceedings (fourth and fifth rounds), and those fighting for a coveted slot in the sixth or seventh rounds with hundreds of other prospects across the country.