Top running backs of Super Bowl era: LaDainian Tomlinson love

It'd be easy to place Sanders near the top due simply to his 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons and four NFL rushing titles, but his overall dominance at the position is what sets him apart as the runner-up on this list. The most electrifying runner in NFL history was also the first back to record five seasons of 1,500-plus yards; his 2,053-yard effort in 1997 included an NFL-record 14 consecutive 100-yard games. Although some observers view Sanders as a high-risk, high-reward ball-carrier, given the improvisational nature of his running style, the fact that he averaged just under 5 yards per attempt throughout his career suggests that he was capable of moving the chains when it mattered.