Top rookie seasons of the Super Bowl era: Wide receiver edition

When you consider his absurd production (touchdowns in 11 games, including four multi-score contests), the team's success (Minnesota went 15-1) and the fact that Moss put the fear of God into opposing defensive backs and defensive coordinators alike, this guy is very deserving of the top spot. Some other rookies -- like Beckham -- have posted slightly better per-game numbers, but Moss contributed the entire season. That's important, as the '98 Vikings owned the best mark in the NFL and also set a scoring record (which has since been surpassed). Oh, and Moss added touchdown receptions in each of Minnesota's two playoff games, as well. Perhaps most importantly, Moss commanded double-teams despite the presence of Hall of Famer Cris Carter on the other side. And if you're looking for complete mastery of the vertical game, then Exhibit A exists in Vikings at Cowboys, Nov. 26, 1998. The speedster out of Marshall caught all of three balls that day ... for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Drop the mic.