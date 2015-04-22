Top revenge games for the 2015 season

Congratulations to Revis, who makes our "revenge" game list for the third consecutive year. That's quite an achievement! This time is different, however. Revis has no reason seek any level of vengeance on the Pats, who paid him millions last season, served as a home base while Revis re-established his market value, then got him a Super Bowl ring. If anything, this is the Patriots looking to get back at Revis, who spurned them to return to the hated Jets. Will Bill Belichick try to go at Revis to prove a point? We're not convinced that's a great idea, but let's not put it past The Hooded One.