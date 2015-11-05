Top RBs will be key figures in pivotal NFC showdown

This Rams-Vikings game will be the only outdoor contest between the two teams since 1992. The game will be held at the Vikings' temporary home -- TCF Bank Stadium -- while the team awaits next year's opening of U.S. Bank Stadium, which will be the NFL's first fixed-roof stadium since the Detroit Lions' Ford Field opened in 2002. The last time the Rams and Vikings played outdoors was three years before the Rams moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis, and the game took place at Anaheim Stadium. The two teams have met nine times since then, including a divisional playoff game in 1999.