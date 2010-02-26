Top quarterback prospects grounded at scouting combine

There are some scouts who believe he will never make it as an NFL quarterback, but he's on this list because he is easily the most compelling story in the draft. Tebow's legendary collegiate career was defined by his remarkable ability to make plays running and throwing. Mostly, he thrived from a refuse-to-lose mentality and unbridled toughness. Those qualities -- plus his strong arm and superb athleticism -- would figure to serve him well in the NFL. What doesn't are throwing mechanics so poor that they've forced him to attempt the highly difficult task of a passing makeover. If Tebow is able to convince scouts he can consistently and comfortably deliver the ball from a much higher location than he did in college, he'll help his draft stock. Otherwise, he could be in for a long and disappointing draft day.