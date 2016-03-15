Top QBs through Super Bowl XXX: Joe Montana takes his place

As of '96 (not to mention in the ensuing 19 years), Bradshaw and Montana were the only four-time Super Bowl-winning QBs. If you wanna condemn where I've got Bradshaw, you've got plenty of ammo. There's the touchdown-to-interception ratio (212:210), the career-long battle to complete 50 percent of his passes, his inability to even fully claim the starting gig in Pittsburgh until after the team's first Super Bowl win, and so on. Still, Bradshaw did a remarkable job elevating his performance when the Mel Blount Rule opened up the passing game, becoming the leading man as the Steelers -- and the NFL -- shifted from the ground to the air. Yeah, Bradshaw wasn't exactly surgical, but he replaced proficiency with gunslinger bravado, playing his best in the biggest games. Just about every other guy on this list had a better career completion percentage, but if you can set aside the rhetoric about how the Steelers' D "carried" him, you'll note the following: his fourth-quarter, 64-yard TD bomb to Lynn Swann in Super Bowl X, the four touchdowns he tossed to overcome the 31 points Dallas put up in Super Bowl XIII and the fourth-quarter, 73-yard go-ahead heave to John Stallworth in Super Bowl XIV. Cynics might say that pointing to two or three plays misses the point of doing career evaluations, but until they cancel the postseason, coming through in the big games is the point.