Top QBs through Super Bowl XX: Terry Bradshaw riding high

Alright, let's just clear the air right now: I'm a Steelers fan. I'm sure I'll be accused of being a homer for this one ... but, like an SEC ref working an SEC vs. Big 12 game, I sincerely want to go against my rooting interest in order to avoid those charges. Listen, Bradshaw's not the greatest of all time, but remember the standard we're evaluating here: Namely, the Super Bowl era up to January 1986. Some will say Unitas belongs here ... but again, we're putting more weight on 1966 and beyond. Others will push for Staubach ... but in what should be a close debate between the 1970s NFL version of Bird vs. Magic or Brady vs. Peyton? I'll side with the guy who swept their head-to-head series. No, I don't think Eli Manning is better than Brady (who is 2-3 all-time against Eli), but that's not an apt comparison. Bradshaw transitioned from being a big-armed hayseed who handed off to Franco Harris and let the defense do the rest into a big-armed hayseed who won the '78 NFL MVP award and back-to-back Super Bowl MVP nods ... and who called his own plays. The window of his prime was certainly tighter than many ranked here (not Staubach's, though), but most importantly -- as of January 1986 -- he had twice as many rings as any other quarterback. Ever.