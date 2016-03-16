Top QBs through Super Bowl XL: Brett Favre, Tom Brady rise

His three straight MVP awards (following the 1995, '96 and '97 seasons), two straight Super Bowl appearances (in XXXI and XXXII) and one and only Super Bowl win (in XXXI) were getting deeper in the rearview mirror -- and the retirement/unretirement melodrama still lay ahead on the horizon. But Favre could rest easy knowing football immortality was already secure, thanks to a distinct style that had his Packers teammates convinced they were never out of a game, so long as No. 4 was out on the (often-muddy and/or frozen Lambeau) field. By the way, after Sterling Sharpe's forced retirement (a neck injury kept him from playing beyond the 1994 season), who exactly were the high-end offensive teammates Favre leaned on to put up all those lofty stats? In four of the 10 seasons we're focusing on here, Favre didn't even have the benefit of working with a 1,000-yard receiver.