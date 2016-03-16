Analysis

Top QBs through Super Bowl XL: Brett Favre, Tom Brady rise

Published: Mar 16, 2016 at 06:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Dave_Dameshek_1400x1000
Dave Dameshek

NFL.com Analyst

With 50 Super Bowls in the books, Dave Dameshek -- with the help of Elliot Harrison and Gil Brandt -- has taken a look at how our perception of superior quarterback play has evolved in the Super Bowl era, using every 10th Super Bowl as a check-in point. Watch NFL Network every Monday night for "Monday Night Quarterback," which answers all the burning questions surrounding football's leading men.

We move to early February 2006. The Steelers have just survived the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL -- and a shoddy Super Bowl showing by sophomore Ben Roethlisberger -- to finally deliver the "one for the thumb" Mean Joe Greene promised Pittsburgh fans back in 1980.

Here, just past the halfway point of our project, it's worth noting what you might've gleaned already: I have an affinity for "the Gunslinger" over "the Surgeon." That is to say, I prefer risk-taking, swaggering QBs like John Elway, Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger to the more precise, "heady" types like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Bob Griese. (Sorry if it sounds like I'm suggesting the former trio isn't collectively bright; I'm just saying they were/are the best when things start breaking down.) Not sure there's a right or wrong here, just pointing out a (non-scientific) influence on how my rankings turned out. Anywho, let's get to it ...

Before we get to my order through Super Bowl XL (that is, as of February 2006), let's take a look at how two of my NFL Media colleagues -- Elliot Harrison, who has a special affinity for NFL history, and Gil Brandt, who didn't just see these guys play, but actually scouted most of them -- ranked their quarterbacks, along with how the numbers say they stack up (according to passer rating from 1966 through the 2005 season):

Dameshek_QB_project_part4.jpg

Now, without further ado, my top 10 quarterbacks through Super Bowl XL:

1) Joe Montana

The gathering Nor'easter named Brady notwithstanding, Montana's claim to the throne only grows stronger in retirement, as his challengers' collective failures through this point in history remind us just how difficult Joe Cool's four-for-four, interception-less Super Bowl run with the 49ers was.

2) John Elway

The two rings Elway won in the twilight of his career (in Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII) must've been satiating, but -- as was true of another formerly dominant Super Bowl-winning Broncos QB of a more recent vintage -- the ultimate success of his teams had relatively little to do with the field general. Still, by the time he retired following the 1998 season, Elway's résumé included five appearances in the big game and an inordinate number of huge plays delivered in the clutch.

3) Brett Favre

His three straight MVP awards (following the 1995, '96 and '97 seasons), two straight Super Bowl appearances (in XXXI and XXXII) and one and only Super Bowl win (in XXXI) were getting deeper in the rearview mirror -- and the retirement/unretirement melodrama still lay ahead on the horizon. But Favre could rest easy knowing football immortality was already secure, thanks to a distinct style that had his Packers teammates convinced they were never out of a game, so long as No. 4 was out on the (often-muddy and/or frozen Lambeau) field. By the way, after Sterling Sharpe's forced retirement (a neck injury kept him from playing beyond the 1994 season), who exactly were the high-end offensive teammates Favre leaned on to put up all those lofty stats? In four of the 10 seasons we're focusing on here, Favre didn't even have the benefit of working with a 1,000-yard receiver.

4) Tom Brady

Though he'd won three rings by February '06, it might seem premature to rank Brady this high at this point, seeing as he was just five seasons into his run as the Pats' leading man. But look at the numbers (and ignore the narrative about those first three Lombardis being owed to the New England D): Brady led the league in TD passes in '02 (with 28) and in passing yards in '05 (with 4,110), earned two Super Bowl MVP nods (in XXXVI and XXXVIII) and was always able to keep his interception totals low. As mentioned up top, Brady's never been a gunslinger ... but even in that first decade of his career, he consistently delivered a slow but certain death to all comers, 9 yards at time.

5) Dan Marino

In his first NFL decade, from 1983 to 1992, Marino led the league in passing yards five times. The '93 Achilles blowout slowed him, but he remained a top-tier QB through '98. Nevertheless, the knock here is the same as it is everywhere else: The Dolphins signal caller got to just one Super Bowl. If this list is going to be consistent, we have to ding No. 13 for that shortcoming.

6) Terry Bradshaw

In addition to/instead of going on social media to let me know I'm some combo of crazy, stupid and biased, I suggest you do yourself a favor and watch Super Bowls X (in which he posted a 122.5 passer rating), XIII (in which he had 318 yards, four TDs and a 119.2 passer rating) and XIV (in which he had 309 yards, two TDs and a 101.9 passer rating despite three picks), then get back to me about how Bradshaw was carried by his Steelers defenses.

7) Roger Staubach

The same people who are unhappy about where I've rated Bradshaw are, unsurprisingly, unhappy about Staubach being too low here ... but let's not pretend Captain Comeback was a man on an island in Dallas. Tony Dorsett is one of the best runners ever, Drew Pearson and Tony Hill provided a dynamic pass-catching duo, and the Doomsday Defense was perennially strong. In other words, as great as Staubach was, he'd be ranked even higher if he'd won even one more Lombardi. But he didn't, so he's not.

8) Peyton Manning

Eight years into his career, No. 18 had never thrown fewer than 26 TD passes (including a then-record 49 in '04), and he'd already put up six seasons with at least 4,100 passing yards. The black mark against him was, of course, the growing concern about his postseason play. (As of February '06, Peyton was 3-6 in the playoffs.)

So why is Peyton being held to a higher standard than Marino or Elway here? Because -- as detailed previously -- those guys carried flawed rosters to the playoffs every year. Manning was surrounded by talent from Day 1 throughout, with guys like Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Marshall Faulk and Edgerrin James at his disposal. (And don't believe those who'd try to convince you those guys succeeded because of Manning. Maybe that's true of Dallas Clark, but Harrison, Wayne, Faulk and James all would have played well without him.) As former Colts general manager Bill Polian pointed out a couple years ago, those Colts teams were tailored to suit Manning. It was therefore incumbent upon Manning to carry those teams to Super Bowl glory ... but circa early 2006, he had yet to even get to the big game.

9) Steve Young

Young jumps past archrival Troy Aikman on the strength of his career finish compared to that of his Dallas nemesis. Both guys were ultimately shut down by concussion issues, but Young put up far bigger numbers down the home stretch of his professional life, including the league-best 36 TD passes he tossed in '98, at age 38, enhancing his remarkable 232:107 TD-to-INT ratio. And because we haven't mentioned it yet, with five seasons of at least 400 rushing yards, Young was maybe the best running QB ever, at least 'til Mike Vick made the scene.

10) Troy Aikman

I know the passing numbers are underwhelming compared to those of his contemporaries, but it's still stunning how many people call Aikman "overrated," as though any halfway-decent QB could've been the steadying influence inside that tempestuous Dallas locker room. Having spoken with him a couple times, I can also tell you -- in spite of his claims in that beer ad about not dwelling in the past -- Aikman (along with Michael Irvin ... and probably most Cowboys fans) still ponders how many more titles those teams would've won had Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones not had their falling out.

Follow Dave Dameshek on Twitter @Dameshek.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Edgerrin Cooper among prospects to watch at East-West Shrine Bowl

Last year's East-West Shrine Bowl produced instant-impact rookies Zay Flowers and Kobie Turner. Who are the names to know at the event this time around? Chad Reuter ranks his top 16 prospects to watch, including Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
news

NFL bold predictions, Championship Sunday: THREE scores for Mark Andrews; Brock Purdy tears up Lions

Is Ravens TE Mark Andrews about to return with a BANG against the Chiefs? Will 49ers QB Brock Purdy make up for last year's lost opportunity in the NFC Championship Game by shredding the Lions? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Championship Sunday.
news

2024 NFL free agency: Which quarterbacks MUST be re-signed? Who will attract interest on open market?

Looking ahead to 2024 NFL free agency, which quarterbacks MUST be re-signed? Who could attract serious interest on the open market? In this edition of the QB Index, Nick Shook spotlights a number of intriguing names at the game's most important position.
news

NFL picks: Chiefs to upset Ravens on Championship Sunday? Will Lions or 49ers earn Super Bowl berth?

Can Patrick Mahomes and the underdog Chiefs knock off the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens in Baltimore? Will the Lions upset the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history? Check the game picks for Championship Sunday!
news

RB Index: Bills' James Cook among six running backs I was wrong about in 2023

After revisiting his preseason rankings of all 32 RB1s, Maurice Jones-Drew admits he was wrong about six players in 2023. Who exceeded expectations? Who didn't live up to the hype? 
news

Unsung heroes of 2023 NFL season: One overlooked/surprise contributor from each AFC team

Kevin Patra identifies one unsung hero from each AFC team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to those who are overlooked. Which defensive player deserved more attention in Houston? 
news

Jordan Love headlines 13 NFL players who have earned big-money contracts in 2024 offseason

Did Jordan Love play himself into big money? Marc Ross identifies 13 players whose 2023 performances likely earned them lucrative contracts in the coming offseason.
news

Patrick Mahomes is king, Brock Purdy just wins and the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL

As we transition from the Divisional Round to Championship Sunday, Adam Schein is bubbling over with takes. Which team is the NFL's best? Which star player is simply inevitable? And who possesses the clutch gene? Find the answers in this edition of the Schein Nine.
news

Unsung heroes of 2023 NFL season: One overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team

Kevin Patra identifies one unsung hero from each NFC team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to those who are overlooked. Which offensive player gets the nod in Dallas? 
news

NFL Power Rankings: Lions, Chiefs on the rise going into Championship Sunday; what's next for the Bills?

With Championship Sunday on the horizon, how do the four remaining teams stack up? And what's next for the quartet that lost in the Divisional Round? Check out Eric Edholm's updated NFL Power Rankings.
news

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Rams pick QB; Bengals, Giants among 5 teams to select WRs

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks forecasts an early run on pass catchers, while the Rams scoop up a potential Matthew Stafford successor. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

The First Read, Championship Sunday: One question for each advancing/eliminated NFL playoff team

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha explores one big question for each of the four NFL teams preparing to do battle on Championship Sunday. Plus, parting thoughts on the four squads that lost in the Divisional Round.